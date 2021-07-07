Teen fatally shoots 29-year-old man in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — A 29-year-old Richmond man died in a shooting in Vallejo late Tuesday night, according to police.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was shot while sitting in a vehicle in the 1100 block of Porter Street around 10:30 p.m., police said.

Someone with the victim transported him out of the area and officers and paramedics eventually contacted them and took the victim to a hospital, where he later died.

Investigators were able to track the alleged shooter to an apartment unit and ordered everyone out of that unit and neighboring ones, and the suspect, a 17-year-old whose name isn’t being released, eventually was arrested, police said.

After obtaining a search warrant, detectives found the suspected gun used in the shooting. The teen was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of murder and weapons offenses.

Anyone with information about the homicide, Vallejo’s sixth of 2021, can contact Detectives Joel Caitham or Brian Murphy at (707) 648-5430.