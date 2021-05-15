Teen fatally shot in San Mateo school parking lot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday in the parking lot of the San Mateo Adult School.

Just before 9 p.m., San Mateo police officers responded to the adult school regarding a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and located a 19-year-old man in the driver’s seat of a car parked in the school’s parking lot. The victim was shot in the abdomen.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives learned this incident was not associated or related to any activity at the San Mateo Adult School or San Mateo High School.

Witnesses said after the shots were fired, a group fled the scene on foot.

SMPD is now actively investigating.

No other details are available at this time.

Anyone with information or security footage related to the shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Kurt Rodenspiel at (650) 522-7662.