Investigation underway after teen shot to death in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — San Mateo police are investigating a shooting that left a teen dead early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Around 3:30 a.m., SMPD officers responded to the 300 block of S. El Camino Real on the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers located a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered first aid before he was taken to a local hospital.

The victim was later pronounced dead.

The motive of the shooting is unknown at this time and the suspect(s) remains at large.

No other details were available.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage related to the shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Paul Pak at (650) 522-7660.

