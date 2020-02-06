Teen girl attacked by 8 suspects near Fisherman’s Wharf

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police are looking for 8 people who attacked a 16-year-old girl near Fisherman’s Wharf.
It happened Tuesday night on Beach Street near Columbus Avenue.
Police said the group approached the girl with a golf club, attacked her, then ran off with her watch and cell phone.
The girl suffered minor injuries.
Police do not have a detailed description of the suspects other than they are between 17 and 24-years-old.
Anyone with information is asked to call San Francisco police.
