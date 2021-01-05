Teen girl earlier reported missing in Mountain View found safe

Bay Area

Mountain View missing Teen Trishla / Photo courtesy Mountain View PD

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – Police on Tuesday located a teen girl who went missing earlier in the day on her walk to school.

According to Mountain View police, 15-year-old Trishla was found safe and has been reunited with her family.

She had previously been reported missing while walking to Crittenden Middle School.

