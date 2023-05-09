(KRON) — The Berkeley Police Department is investigating an incident in which the victim was allegedly robbed and stomped on by a pair of teenage girls in Berkeley, according to the Berkeley Police Department. There have been no arrests in the case.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Sacramento Street and Derby Street at about 5:10 p.m. on Sunday for the report of a robbery. The victim had several injuries, including an eye swollen shut and lacerations to her face and body.

According to police, the victim was pulled to the ground, hit, kicked, and her head was stomped on. The suspects also allegedly ripped a bag off the victim’s shoulder and stole her cell phone.

The suspects were described as 13-to-15-year-old Black girls with thin builds. Police said they left the scene in a black four-door sedan driven by a Black man in his 20s.

BPD’s robbery detectives are investigating the incident.