SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three teenaged girls were among a large group of burglars who ransacked a business on Fillmore Street in San Francisco, police said.

The San Francisco Police Department said the group entered the business on August 10 at 6:15 p.m. The group filled large bags with stolen merchandise and fled from the store.

The SFPD Burglary unit identified six suspects as:

A 13-year-old girl

A 14-year-old girl

A 15-year-old girl

18-year-old Salvador Rivera

20-year-old Erykah Thomas

20-year-old Emoni Thomas

The girls’ names were not released by police because they are minors.

Mission Station patrol officers later found the six suspects on Capp Street and nabbed three. The remaining three fled on foot to the 24th Street BART Station, where they were detained.

SFPD wrote, “Officers recovered large bags of merchandise identified as the stolen property. Investigators developed probable cause to arrest the suspects for the burglary and placed all six

suspects into custody.”

Two of the girls were cited for organized retail theft, burglary, and grand theft. The 14-year-old girl was arrested and booked into juvenile hall. Erykah Thomas, Emoni Thomas, and Rivera were booked into a San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, organized retail theft, burglary, and grant theft.