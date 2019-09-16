Teen killed, 2 others hurt in Novato car crash

NOVATO (KRON) – A 16-year-old boy is dead and two other 16-year-olds are hurt after a car crashed into a wall in Novato.
Police believe the driver was speeding before slamming into a wall outside a home on Simmons Lane by Marion Avenue Sunday afternoon.
The 16-year-old driver died at the scene.
Neighbors helped the two injured teenagers out of the destroyed car.
The name of the victim has not been released.
