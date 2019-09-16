Live Now
Teen killed, 2 others hurt in Novato car crash

Bay Area

NOVATO (KRON) – A 16-year-old boy is dead and two other 16-year-olds are hurt after a car crashed into a wall in Novato.

Police believe the driver was speeding before slamming into a wall outside a home on Simmons Lane by Marion Avenue Sunday afternoon.

The 16-year-old driver died at the scene.

Neighbors helped the two injured teenagers out of the destroyed car.

The name of the victim has not been released.

