OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 16-year-old was killed and another person was injured in an Oakland shooting on Thursday night, the Oakland Police Department said. Police were called to the scene around 6:00 p.m. on 64th Avenue, near Concordia Park.

The shooting happened in broad daylight with a high-powered rifle, police said. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong called the deceased teenager a “good kid.” The second victim is believed to be in stable condition.

Armstrong said the department does not yet know the motive of the shooting and has not identified suspects. OPD is looking for witnesses to the crime.

“I think everybody should be concerned when a child is gunned down… we cannot allow people that engage in this type of violent behavior to remain in our community,” Armstrong said.