Teen killed in San Francisco shooting overnight

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police in San Francisco are investigating after a teenager was killed in an overnight shooting.

The San Francisco Medical Examiners Office has identified the victim as 15-year-old Day’Von Hamm from San Francisco.

Officers responded to the scene near 24th Street and Capp Street around midnight.

According to police, responding officers saw a car fleeing from the scene and pursued it.

The car was able to evade authorities.

Police said the victim found on the 3200 block of 24th Street was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains active and anyone with information is asked to call the police.