(KRON) — A 16-year-old and a 23-year-old man were arrested on several illegal weapons charges, according to the San Jose Police Department.
During an investigation that started in January, detectives identified Diaz-Ramirez and the teen as primary suspects in a series of illegal weapons charges, officials said. Diaz-Ramirez, a convicted felon, was allegedly giving the teen suspect various weapons, SJPD officials said. Detectives said they also found that the teen had been in possession of a loaded gun at Independence High School during school hours.
On Wednesday, March 15, police obtained and served two arrest warrants and two search warrants. During the search, they found:
- Springfield Armory Champion semi-automatic pistol .45 caliber
- Heritage Arms revolver .22LR caliber
- Colt Automatic semi-automatic pistol .25 caliber
- Harrington & Richardson revolver .38 Special caliber
- Smith & Wesson SD40OVE semi-automatic pistol .40 caliber
- Approximately 43.5 gram of suspected Cocaine
- Various calibers of ammunition for those firearms
- Marijuana
Charges including illegal possession of assault weapons, illegal firearms trafficking, negligent discharge of a firearm, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and narcotics sales.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Epperson #4554 of the San José Police Department’s Gun & Hazardous Offender Suppression Team at 4554@sanjoseca.gov.