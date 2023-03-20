(KRON) — A 16-year-old and a 23-year-old man were arrested on several illegal weapons charges, according to the San Jose Police Department.

During an investigation that started in January, detectives identified Diaz-Ramirez and the teen as primary suspects in a series of illegal weapons charges, officials said. Diaz-Ramirez, a convicted felon, was allegedly giving the teen suspect various weapons, SJPD officials said. Detectives said they also found that the teen had been in possession of a loaded gun at Independence High School during school hours.

(San Jose Police Department)

On Wednesday, March 15, police obtained and served two arrest warrants and two search warrants. During the search, they found:

Springfield Armory Champion semi-automatic pistol .45 caliber

Heritage Arms revolver .22LR caliber

Colt Automatic semi-automatic pistol .25 caliber

Harrington & Richardson revolver .38 Special caliber

Smith & Wesson SD40OVE semi-automatic pistol .40 caliber

Approximately 43.5 gram of suspected Cocaine

Various calibers of ammunition for those firearms

Marijuana

Charges including illegal possession of assault weapons, illegal firearms trafficking, negligent discharge of a firearm, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and narcotics sales.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Epperson #4554 of the San José Police Department’s Gun & Hazardous Offender Suppression Team at 4554@sanjoseca.gov.