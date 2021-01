SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Cal fire officials are searching for a missing male teenager swept away by waves at Cowell Ranch State Beach in San Mateo County.

The adult accompanying the teen was rescued and is being checked at the scene.

MORE: An adult and a child were standing on the beach, both were swept into the water by a wave. The adult was able to be washed back to the shore. The search for the juvenile male continues. #CowellIncident pic.twitter.com/kkDSLKIeiJ — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) January 19, 2021

The victim is between 13 and 14-years-old, Cal Fire CZU tweeted.

One male, 13 or 14 years old, is missing in the surf off of Cowell Ranch State Beach in San Mateo County. An adult who was rescued is being checked at the scene. pic.twitter.com/Mg9txZO2yT — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) January 19, 2021

We will continue to update this story.

