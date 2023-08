(KRON) — A 15-year-old boy is missing after he was last seen attending Kipp School in San Lorenzo on Tuesday, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Alex Umana is 5-foot-9 and weighs 210 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Alex was last seen wearing a black shirt with gold print, blue jeans, brown boots and a black backpack, police said.

Anyone who may have seen Alex or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office at 510-667-7721.