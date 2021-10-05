Teen on inhalants arrested after crashing into car in San Bruno

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) – An 18-year-old was arrested for driving under the influence after crashing into a stopped car in San Bruno, according to the police department.

Police say the driver was using inhalants before the collision — Inhalants are found in some household or workplace products that make chemical vapors. If those vapors are inhaled, it can alter the mind and impair driving.

Around 6:22 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, police arrived in the 800 block of El Camino Real following the collision.

Investigators determined that the 18-year-old male from Foster City, who was driving a sedan, crashed into the back of a sports car that was stopped at a red light.

The teen suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

After being arrested for DUI, the 18-year-old was released to a sober facility.

No other details were released.