SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A pedestrian who was hit by a car in San Jose in 2011 and was left paralyzed, died of her injuries this week, police announced.

The incident took place on January 8, 2011, at about 1:10 a.m., when officers responded to the area of Camden and Bascom avenues where a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian had taken place. SJPD said an early 2000s grey or silver sedan heading east on Camden hit a teen girl, who was in a marked crosswalk.

She was taken to a local hospital with major injuries where she fell into a coma and subsequently became a quadriplegic, police said. On Tuesday, more than 11 years after the incident, police said the victim died of her injuries sustained from the collision while in hospice care.

SJPD said the hit and run investigation will be re-opened in an effort to generate leads. This marks the 26trh fatal collision and the 28th traffic death of 2022 as well as the 16th pedestrian fatality.

The victims identify will be released by the Santa Clara COunty Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Bowen of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654 or at 4461@sanjoseca.gov