Teen saves mom, pets from house fire in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A 16-year-old girl in Santa Rosa credited with saving her mother and pets from a house fire.

When Travis Gilbert looked through his windows Monday afternoon, he saw a startling scene.

Santa Rosa firefighters were on top of his neighbor’s roof, cutting a hole in it to ventilate flames and smoke engines were also blocking the middle of the street.

He says crews worked quickly to put the fire out.

“They did a fantastic job, they were all over this thing,” Travis Gilbert said.

But it wasn’t until the situation calmed down when Gilbert learned the fire could have been much worse.

“The daughter had pulled the mother out, so forth, and that she got the animals free,” Gilbert said.

The fire was reported at 3:40 in the afternoon on Julio Lane.

That’s when a 16-year-old girl living in the home helped get two dogs and her intoxicated mother outside to safety.

“She was very brave and was doing what she did, and she saw that her mom was in danger and that she took action,” Gilbert said.

The home is now yellow-tagged and the family is allowed inside, just not upstairs.

The fire caused $50,000 in damage but no people or any animals were hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“She saw what was happening and she knew that her mom was in there and she got her out,” Gilbert said.

The teen was unavailable to speak on-camera.

Despite the dramatic incident, she still showed up for school the day after.