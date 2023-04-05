ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A teenager was shot in what police are calling a carjacking on Tuesday night, according to the Antioch Police Department.

Officers arrived on scene after APD received calls reporting a shooting on the 5100 block of Carriage Way. They found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said.

Officers provided medical aid to the victim before he was treated by paramedics and taken to a local hospital. He is expected to survive his injury.

Police learned multiple suspects were attempting to steal motorcycles out of a driveway when the victim came out of the house. Police say that’s when the suspects opened fire.

One motorcycle was stolen in the incident. Police are still investigating the incident and anyone with further information is asked to contact APD at 925-779-6884. Community members can also text anonymous tips to 274637 using the keyword ANTIOCH.