Teen shot to death in East Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) – A 16-year-old Oakland boy was shot to death Sunday afternoon in East Oakland, police said Monday.

Officers went at 3:40 p.m. to the 5800 block of Elizabeth Street after someone reported a shooting. 

A boy was located suffering from a gunshot wound or wounds. He died at the scene. The killing was the fifth homicide in four days in Oakland.

