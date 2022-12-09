BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A teen pedestrian was struck by an SUV Friday afternoon, the Brentwood Police Department announced in a press release. The incident happened around 3:28 p.m. at the intersection of Spruce Street and Shasta Daisy Drive near Liberty High School.

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was walking when the vehicle struck him. The driver fled the scene and remains outstanding, police said. The teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect vehicle (above) is a white SUV. Police say anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 925-809-7911.

The intersection of Spruce Street and Shasta Daisy Drive is located right outside the northeast side of Liberty High School’s campus.