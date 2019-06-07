Teen suspected of DUI arrested in crash that killed boy in San Jose

An 18-year-old driver is behind bars after a boy was thrown from a car when it crashed into a cement guardrail and spun out.

It happened early Thursday morning on Monterey Road at Palm Avenue.

Authorities said a Toyota Camry drifted into the southbound lanes and hit the guardrail in the roadway’s median.

A witness stopped and tried to help, but the Camry drove away.

The driver was identified as 18-year-old Isal Velarde.

He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for felony hit and run, DUI causing injury, and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

His passenger was also arrested.

