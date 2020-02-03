Teen who died after being shot at Antioch basketball game identified

ANTIOCH (KRON) – The teen who was shot and killed after a basketball game at an Antioch high school over the weekend has been identified.

The coroner has identified 16-year-old Johnathan Parker of Antioch as the victim in Friday night’s shooting at Deer Valley High School.

Parker died Sunday.

The Antioch Unified School District release the following statement in response to the shooting:

“On Friday night, following a peaceful athletic event, a DVHS student was shot in the parking lot. The student has since passed away from his injuries. Our hearts and sympathies are with the families during this time of unimaginable pain. We, along with the rest of AUSD, denounce this senseless violence and call on the community to come together to address such vicious brutality. Our children must be taught that solving disagreements with violence is not the answer and that there are other ways to resolve our differences that do not result in the unjust and unnecessary killing of our youth. Finally, we ask that everyone in this community and nearby communities, model the love and peace they hope to create.”

Latest Stories: