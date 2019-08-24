Teenage boy killed in solo car crash in Antioch

ANTIOCH (KRON) – A 16-year-old boy was killed in a solo car crash in Antioch on Friday night, according to Antioch Police Department.

Police say around 11:20 p.m. they responded to a car crashing into a tree on the 1100 block of James Donlon Boulevard.

Officers arrived to find a car in the center median of the road with major damage.

Authorities say the 16-year-old driver was trapped inside the car.

When the teenager was removed from the car, authorities pronounced him dead.

At this time, officials are investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

No other details have been released at this time.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Antioch Police Department at (925) 778-2441.