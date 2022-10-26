NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – This morning Novato police are searching for a group of teenagers who attacked two other teenagers.

The two victims were found last night at Lynwood Elementary School at 6:50 p.m., which is hours after the school let out.

Teachers were on campus working when they discovered one teenager who was stabbed multiple times.

They looked around campus and saw a second teenager also injured.

Police don’t have a description of the attackers yet.

They are working with the school district to make sure kids at Lynwood Elementary are safe today.