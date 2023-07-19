SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg near San Francisco’s Pier 39 on Tuesday night and a teenage boy was arrested in connection, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The shooting took place around 8 p.m. and officers from SFPD’s Central Division responded.

The woman was getting out of a vehicle when she heard multiple shots ring out, police said. She felt pain in her leg and realized she’d been shot. The woman’s friends transported her to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect in the shooting, described as a 17-year-old male, was arrested, police said. No further information was provided.

The incident follows another shooting in the Pier 39 area last month. Six people were injured in that incident, which involved two vehicles exchanging gunfire along the Embarcadero.

