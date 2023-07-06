Elsa Estrada-Hernandez, 13, was last seen on July 5 on the 1600 block of 85th Ave. (Oakland Police Department)

(KRON) — A teenage girl was reported missing Thursday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department announced on Twitter. Elsa Estrada-Hernandez, 13, was last seen in Oakland on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of 85th Avenue.

She is 5 feet tall, weighs 120 pounds and has black and red hair and brown eyes, according to police. Elsa was last wearing black pants and a black and blue hoodie with “Cookies” written on it.

Elsa is considered at risk due to her age, OPD said. Her family says Elsa is in “good physical and mental condition.”

OPD says if you have information about Elsa’s location, contact the department’s Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.