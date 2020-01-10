Teenage girls attack mother outside Union City high school, family says

UNION CITY (KRON) — Maria Guadalupe Jimenez just gave birth to a baby girl four months ago and now she’s recovering after two nights in the hospital after she says two teenage girls beat her up outside James Logan High School in Union City earlier this week

“I pick up my wife from the floor with the eyes wide, she was bleeding over here, she was all like this for me it was hard,” said Jimenez’ husband, Eder Rojas.

Their 16-year-old daughter goes to school at James Logan and told them on Tuesday she was being bullied by a group of girls.

They drove their daughter to school and wanted to go inside to speak to the principal, but instead they say the girls met them outside and began throwing punches.

“They want to hit my daughter but I cover a lot that they didn’t they couldn’t get there so they grabbed my wife,” Rojas said.

Jimenez ended up in the hospital for two days

“She has the bones broken right here, she has the eyes all red a bump here,” Rojas said.

Union City police say they responded to the scene and arrested one juvenile, who was charged with battery with serious bodily injury.

The school district says the fight involved two Logan High School students, a student’s family and someone not from the school.

They say the incident is being investigated by administration.

“I feel really angry, sad at the same time,” Rojas said.

