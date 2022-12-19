Image of Herlinda and Paola Martinez from the Oakland Police Department.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two teenage girls went missing in Oakland Sunday night, the Oakland Police Department reported. Both girls are considered to be at risk due to their age.

Herlinda Martinez, 14, is 5-feet, 2-inches tall, 95 pounds, with red-and-brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and white Nike shoes.

Paola Martinez, 13, is 4-feet, 11-inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black Nike shoes.

The girls were last seen in the 9700 block of Walnut Street at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. They are both in good physical and mental condition, according to their family.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Anyone who knows where either sister might be is asked to call OPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.

Another young woman went missing from the East Bay on Friday — 19-year-old Alameda native Giovanna Swarts. She was last seen in San Francisco when she met up with friends at the Uptown bar in the Mission District, police said.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office is also still looking for missing 16-year-old Liliana Muniz. She was last seen at the Century at Hayward movie theater, 1069 B Street.