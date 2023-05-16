(KRON) — A license plate reader system helped Foster City police track down a teenage suspect allegedly involved in an assault over the weekend, according to the Foster City Police Department.

The license-plate reader system, or ALPR, alerted authorities that a red Toyota Prius nearby had been involved in an assault with a deadly weapon and a stolen vehicle report. Officers found the vehicle at a Valero gas station, and the suspect, a teenager who was still in the area.

The 15-year-old drove from the Sacramento area and had an outstanding arrest warrant, according to FCPD. The minor was taken into custody and booked into the juvenile detention facility in San Mateo.