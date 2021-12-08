Teenager arrested for attacking San Mateo police officer

The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – Two people have been arrested after one punched a San Mateo police officer in the face.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Monte Diablo Avenue at 12:44 a.m. on December 8 on reports that a group of people were threatening the occupants of a residence.

They found a 17-year-old juvenile and 18-year-old Adrian Recinos of San Mateo nearby who matched the description and ordered them to stop.

The two refused and the juvenile punched the officer in the face before engaging in a struggle.

Backup arrived the the two suspects were taken into custody.

Police found a black imitation firearm and an ammunition magazine on the juvenile and a a pipe shaped like a baton on Recinos.







The 17-year-old juvenile was booked into Hillcrest Juvenile Hall for criminal threats, resisting an executive officer, battery on a peace officer, and conspiracy.

Recinos was booked into San Mateo County Jail for criminal threats, resisting, delaying, or obstructing a public officer, conspiracy, possession of a baton or leaded cane, and possession of a deadly weapon with intent to assault.