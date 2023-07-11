(KRON) — A 17-year-old Redwood City resident was arrested in connection to an armed robbery in which two juveniles were hit with a hammer last weekend. The two juveniles were attacked and robbed on Saturday, July 8 in the area of the Jefferson underpass, near Middlefield Road, according to the Redwood City Police Department.

One of the suspects in the robbery was armed with a hammer and both victims were struck, one of them in the eye, causing serious injury, police said.

The Redwood City PD Downtown Services Unit worked with the Investigations Unit to ID the suspects. One of the primary suspects — the one with the hammer — was positively identified.

The 17-year-old male was located and arrested on Tuesday. He was booked into juvenile hall on felony charges of armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Police also served a search warrant at his residence and seized evidence related to the crime.