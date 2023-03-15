ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A teenager has been arrested in connection with a carjacking that resulted in a shooting on Sunday, according to the Antioch Police Department.

Jacari McKinney, 18, of Oakley was taken into custody at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, and he was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility for carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.

At 11:24 a.m. on Saturday, APD received several reports of a person being shot at the Twin Creeks Apartments on James Donlon Boulevard. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition. Officers determined the victim’s vehicle was carjacked by the suspect following the shooting, according to APD.

APD’s Violent Crime Investigation Unit also connected McKinney to a separate shooting in Oakley, according to police. APD worked with the Oakley Police Department to identify McKinney and serve a search warrant at a residence on Quail Valley Run in Oakley.