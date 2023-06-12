(KRON) — A teenager who was shot and killed during a mass shooting at a birthday party in Antioch on Saturday has been identified by her family and friends.

Nadia Tirado, 18, was shot when she was at a birthday party filled with young adults. Witnesses at the scene told police that shots rang out after some uninvited guests arrived at the party. Seven people were shot, including Tirado. The shooting caused a panic, and the crowd dispersed out into the neighborhood for cover.

Tirado’s family writes that she suffered a gunshot wound to her lower abdomen. She was later declared dead at a local hospital.

The suspect(s) in the shooting then got into a car and fled the scene. The Antioch Police Department is still interviewing witnesses and searching for the persons involved.

Nadia Tirado (Photo courtesy of GoFundMe)

A GoFundMe has been established to raise money for Tirado’s family.

“Like many others, we are extremely heartbroken and devastated. With the help of friends and family, we would love to honor her and say our final goodbyes. Nadia was only 18 years old and full of live. She was an amazing daughter, sister, friend etc. She was known for lighting up a room and putting a smile on everyone’s face. Everyone loved her and she loved everyone. She was the most forgiving person we knew. She will be missed by so many and will never be forgotten.” — GoFundMe

The shooting that killed Tirado came during a weekend filled with gun violence across the Bay Area. The violence prompted local leaders to speak out and left community members on edge.

Nine people were injured in a mass shooting at a block party in the Mission District on Friday night. The San Francisco Police Department is searching for a person of interest in the incident. Another three people were injured in a shooting outside of a San Francisco nightclub on Saturday night.