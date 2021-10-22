Teenager shot in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood

The City of San Francisco Calif. Police Department logo. seal (Photo courtesy San Francisco Police Department)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police are reporting a shooting that occurred in broad daylight yesterday.

The victim, a 17-year old male, was standing on the 700 block of Kirkwood Avenue at around noon on October 21 when they heard gunshots and realized they had been shot.

The suspect’s vehicle was last seen leaving the area northbound on Kirkwood Avenue.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the situation and motives surrounding the incident.