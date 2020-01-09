Teens arrested after dozens of car break-ins in Fremont

FREMONT (KRON) — Glass was shattered and laying on sidewalks in Fremont after nearly 30 cars were broken into in the Sundale area.

“Money, I had cash, my kids have toys inside,” one neighbor said.

People living along Bidwell Drive woke up Tuesday morning to smashed car windows.

Police say a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old were arrested after fleeing the area and leading officers on a chase all the way to Hayward.

The car they were in was reported stolen from San Jose — another city hit with car break-ins earlier this week

Video shows broken car windows on San Jose’s Grace Avenue on Monday.

“We heard alarms going off around the neighborhood,” a neighbor in San Jose said.

Break-ins were also reported this week in Palo Alto and on San Francisco’s well known Lombard Street.

On Tuesday night, dozens of cars were also hit by thieves in Sunnyvale.

Some people on Rockefeller Drive woke up to find their cars broken into — police there say two men are now in custody.

“It costs people money. And it’s really not fair. Especially with hard working people in the area.”

“This isn’t just windows. The whole panel got scratched. The side of the car got scratched. There’s glass embedded in the leather and it’s like, I have to pay for this!”

