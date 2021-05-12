Teens arrested for robbing 80-year-old Asian man in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) – An eleven-year-old and seventeen-year-old were arrested Wednesday for the robbery of an elderly Asian male, according to San Leandro police.

The victim was walking in the 14200 block of Acapulco Road when he was approached and attacked by the two teens.

“We are thankful that we were able to capture these juveniles safely and expeditiously,” said Lieutenant Ali Khan.

According to police, the eleven-year-old was driving a carjacking vehicle that was stolen on May 10th in Oakland.

Police are still investigating other crimes that the juveniles may have been involved in.