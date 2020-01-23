Teens arrested in attempted car theft in Pacifica

PACIFICA (KRON) – Police in Pacifica arrested two teenagers who were reportedly trying to steal a car.
It happened Tuesday night on Southmoore Drive near Lockhaven Drive.
Police say the car’s owner woke up to the car alarm and found two people driving the car down the street.
Officers identified and arrested both suspects, identified as Craig Wilson and a 17-year-old girl.
Latest Stories:
- China quarantines cities in bid to contain deadly coronavirus
- PHOTOS: One of NFL’s most handsome players headlining Super Bowl
- Brett Favre sees some of his own traits in Mahomes
- Last Chiefs Super Bowl featured bizarre military reenactment at halftime
- Kansas teen’s cancer battle honored by Patrick Mahones during AFC Championship