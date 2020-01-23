Live Now
Teens arrested in attempted car theft in Pacifica

Bay Area

PACIFICA (KRON) – Police in Pacifica arrested two teenagers who were reportedly trying to steal a car.

It happened Tuesday night on Southmoore Drive near Lockhaven Drive.

Police say the car’s owner woke up to the car alarm and found two people driving the car down the street.

Officers identified and arrested both suspects, identified as Craig Wilson and a 17-year-old girl.

