PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – Three teenagers have been arrested in connection to armed robberies at two CVS Pharmacies, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

Around 6:33 p.m. on Thursday, authorities received reports from CVS employees that they had been robbed by two males believed to be armed with guns.

An employee said one of the suspects showed them the gun in his waistband.

Officials say two suspects went into an employee area and demanded prescription pills and ordered employees around the pharmacy.

The suspects did not take any CVS property, police say.

According to employees, the suspects sped away in a white sedan.

Officers arrived and searched the area — They were unable to locate the suspects.

Investigators obtained video surveillance and suspect’s descriptions.

Around 7:23 p.m., the police department learned that Santa Rosa officers responded to a robbery at a CVS store — The suspect description matched the robbery suspects in Petalmua.

A Santa Rosa officer spotted the suspected car on Highway 101 heading towards Petaluma — Officers from both departments started following the car and initiated a traffic stop on Highway 101 at Kastania Road in Petaluma.

Police say the three people in the car complied and were detained.

Following interviews by both departments, it was determined that the three people were involved in both robberies and were charged by both departments.

The suspects have been identified as 18-year-old Robert Halloway of Sacramento, a 17-year-old male from Sacramento, and a 14-year-old male from Sacramento.

Halloway was booked at the Sonoma County Jail and the other two were booked at Juvenile Hall.

They were charged with robbery and conspiracy.

At this time, police have not located the guns. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call the Petaluma Police Department at (707) 778-4372.