SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 63-year-old woman was assaulted with a broom Wednesday afternoon at a downtown parking garage, the San Francisco Police Department said. Police said the assault happened at around 2:52 p.m. at a parking garage on the 800 block of Mission Street near the San Francisco Centre mall.

The victim was also punched and kicked by the suspects, police said. She was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Four suspects assaulted the woman with the broom and ran away, according to SFPD. Police searched for the suspects but have yet to locate them.

SFPD says three of the four suspects are minors between 16 and 18 years old. Two of the three juvenile suspects are girls.

The department says anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”