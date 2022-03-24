SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco District Attorney’s office announced charges against two of the four teens arrested in connection with a robbery after a high-speed chase through the Embarcadero neighborhood Friday.

The teens — 19-year-old Alex Clarks, of Vallejo, and 18-year-old Gabriel DeSouza, of Richmond — used a ghost gun in the commission of their alleged crimes, prosecutors say.

Ghost guns are untraceable firearms assembled at home, often from parts bought online.

“Ghost guns are flooding our communities and endangering public safety, which is why my office has filed a case against ghost gun manufacturers to stop the flow of them onto our streets,” stated District Attorney Chesa Boudin. “We will continue to hold those who use these deadly weapons accountable for the harm they cause and will continue our efforts to attack this problem at the root.”

Clarks and DeSouza were arraigned March 23. The DA’s office sought detention but this was denied by the court, it stated in a news release. They were released to home detention and given GPS monitoring.

The suspects were charged with second degree robbery, three felony counts of second degree burglary; multiple charges related to the possession and concealment of a gun, and possession of stolen property.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for April 15 at the Hall of Justice in the city’s south of Market neighborhood.

The teens were arrested late Friday after police officers in the Embarcadero area saw a vehicle matching the description given by the victim of a robbery, who said that around 4:10 p.m. three unknown males took his possessions and hit him over the head with a gun before fleeing in a gray sedan.

The suspects led police on a brief high-speed chase before being arrested at the 200 block of Post Street. Two of the suspects, from East Palo Alto, were minors. Clarks and DeSouza were the other two.

Three ghost guns were found, including a rifle and two pistols with extended magazines.