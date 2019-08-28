Live Now
Teens injured in solo crash at Concord High School

CONCORD (KRON) – Multiple emergency vehicles responded to Concord High School on Tuesday afternoon following reports of an overturned vehicle, according to the Concord Police Department.

Around 3:07 p.m. after school was let out for the day, witnesses reported an SUV driving recklessly through the parking lot before it flipped.

Three of the four teenagers sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Police are currently investigating the crash.

