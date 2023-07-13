(KRON) — Officers said they arrested a 15-year-old girl and her three teenaged passengers after the girl crashed a stolen car into a patrol vehicle and led police on a chase in Palo Alto.

The girl crashed the stolen Kia Rio twice, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

“The investigation revealed that all four occupants were juveniles who had run away from a group home in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 8. The vehicle they were in had been reported

stolen out of Nye County, Nevada,” PAPD wrote.

The incident began at 2:06 a.m. Thursday when a patrol officer attempted to pull the Kia over on Ross Road and Nathan Way. “As the officer was positioning the patrol car behind the vehicle, its driver immediately attempted to make a U-turn to escape, colliding with the front of the patrol car,” PAPD wrote.

The officer chased the fleeing vehicle until it crashed into a traffic light pole on Alma Street. Airbags deployed in the wrecked Kia and the four teenagers were taken into custody.

The 15-year-old girl and one of the passengers suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Police arrested the driver on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading, and felony possession of stolen property. Police also arrested the three male passengers, who were between ages 13-14, for being in a stolen car.

The teens were booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall. Their names were not released because they are minors.