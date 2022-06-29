UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two teenagers were shot after their car ran out of gas on Tuesday night, Union City police said.

The teens, ages 15 and 17, were in a group of five people who attempted to push their vehicle to a gas station on Whipple Road near A Street. Just before 10 p.m., the group was confronted by two armed suspects, according to police.

The gunmen fired shots at all five people in the group, police said. The 15-year-old and 17-year-old victims were struck by bullets. The teenagers were transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

Investigators at the crime scene determined that a “verbal exchange” occurred between the victims and the suspects just before the shooting.

“The motive for the shooting is still under investigation,” the Union City Police Department wrote. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Daniel Rivas at DanielV@unioncity.org or 510-675-5399. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can leave information on the UCPD tip line at 510-675-5207.