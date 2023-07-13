(KRON) — Make sure your air conditioner is working, because it is going to get hot in the Bay Area this weekend. The National Weather Service says some parts of the region could see temperatures greater than 100 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

“This weekend, the heat is on,” said KRON4 Meteorologist Mabrisa Rodriguez. “Ten-to-20 degrees above normal with a little relief on Monday.”

The NWS predicts that San Francisco will not reach triple digits on either Saturday or Sunday. In the South Bay, the NWS says that San Jose has a 2% chance of getting to 100 degrees on Sunday.

Further inland, sky-high temperatures are more likely. The NWS says Concord and Livermore have better than a 50% chance of cracking 100 degrees on both weekend days.

On Thursday, those areas were already flirting with triple-digit heat. Concord and Livermore reached 92 and 93 degrees, respectively. Temperatures in San Francisco were 63 degrees, and it was 71 degrees in Oakland.

The NWS issued an excessive heat watch for the Bay Area from Friday to Sunday. The weekend heat could cause “life-threatening impacts or major impacts to commerce or travel,” the NWS said.

The NWS issued tips for how to beat the heat over the weekend:

Avoid outdoor/strenuous activities during daytime heat.

If you do not have AC: visit stores, malls, libraries, movie libraries, etc. to stay cool.

Monitor those more sensitive to heat: Elderly, sick, very young, and pets.

Stay hydrated and take cooling breaks in the shade if you must be outdoors.

For more on weather, check out KRON4’s weather center.