Temporary memorial almost complete at Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy

Bay Area

GILROY (KRON) — A Gilroy memorial is reportedly almost complete at Gilroy’s Christmas Hill Park, according to Gilroy Public Works.

Photo shows staff and contractors placing rope and flags from a tree to poles, which they claim is the last step in completing the temporary memorial.

The memorial comes nearly two months after a gunman opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, killing three and injuring more than a dozen.

