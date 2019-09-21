Temporary memorial almost complete at Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy

GILROY (KRON) — A Gilroy memorial is reportedly almost complete at Gilroy’s Christmas Hill Park, according to Gilroy Public Works.
Photo shows staff and contractors placing rope and flags from a tree to poles, which they claim is the last step in completing the temporary memorial.
The memorial comes nearly two months after a gunman opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, killing three and injuring more than a dozen.
