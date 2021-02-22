Temporary Oakley school board in place after hot mic incident

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – A temporary school board is now in place for the Oakley Union Elementary School District after its board members resigned.

They were caught blasting parents during a virtual meeting when they thought they were no longer being recorded.

“Basically, I was mortified,” parent Lacey Yamaguchi said.

“Unfortunately, true colors were revealed,” parent Valerie Ferreira said.

Parents still shocked by the comments made by the former Oakley Union Elementary School District board members last week.

The meeting posted on YouTube has hundreds of thousands of views and has left parents and students of the district with many questions.

All the board members resigned on Friday.

“It leaves us in a very sticky situation as far as still trying to get these kids back to school,” parent Rebecca Mears said.

The Contra Costa County Board of Education President Annette Lewis appointed three members of the county board to serve as temporary members of the school district board.

This is a temporary move until the seats are permanently filled by appointments or by a special election. A meeting will soon be held to determine how best to move forward.

“Number one priority is to get aboard in place for the Oakley Elementary Union School District that represents the community,” president of the Contra Costa County Board of Education Annette Lewis said.

In the meantime, parents struggle with trying to figure out when their students may be able to return to the classroom.

“Let’s move forward and use this as an opportunity I hope they are more transparent with parents I think the more communicate,” Yamaguchi said.