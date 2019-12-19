Tenants fight eviction from San Pablo senior living community

SAN PABLO (KRON) – A group of stressed-out seniors on the brink of displacement in San Pablo rallied outside their community.

The Brookdale Senior Living Community is slated to close early next year but a lawsuit may delay the shutdown.

Although dozens of residents braved the elements outside the senior living community rallying Wednesday, some residents say they can’t sit around hoping for a miracle to happen. They’ve already made plans to leave.

“My family is forcing me to move, so I’ll be leaving on Sunday. But I don’t want to go, I have to,” Barbara Klag said.

Nearly 80 seniors, like Barbara Klag, have had their lives turned upside down since the days before Thanksgiving when Brookdale, which manages and operates the property, notified the community it would not renew its a 10-year lease, which is up at the end of January.

Earlier this year, Brookdale says it relayed to the property owners it planned to leave the facility but offered to stay on until the owners found a new operator.

Brookdale says the owners don’t want new operators.

Instead, alleging they want to turn the property into something else and then sell it for a higher profit.

Berkeley Councilmember Kate Harrison’s 95-year-old mother is among the residents being forced to leave.

“There are people who have moved in as late as November first, and the facility already knew it was closing, they took their money. They let their families put this effort in to come here to relocate some very old, and then to find that they’re going to be moved again is just tragic,” Harrison said.

This week, Brookdale filed a lawsuit against the property owners seeking monetary damages and for violating the terms of the lease, by allegedly pushing to turn the property into something other than a senior living community.

“That’s wonderful, except it’s a bunch of bologna because the owners not only offered to renew the lease for 1-years, but they said that they would even do it at a lower price,” John Ladd said.

Meanwhile, the seniors are doing their best to make alternative plans.

Brookdale has offered to help residents relocate and pay for some moving expenses but the seniors who rallied Wednesday say that’s not enough.