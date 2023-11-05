(KRON) – Oakland resident Melvin Alexis Diaz Arteaga (Diaz) pleaded guilty to six drug charges stemming from his sale of—and intent to sell—fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine in the Tenderloin district of San Francisco, announced United States Attorney Ismail J. Ramsey. Diaz’s guilty plea was accepted by the Hon. Charles R. Breyer, Senior United States District Judge, on Oct. 26.

Diaz was arrested outside an apartment in Berkeley, California, on Nov.16, 2022. At the time of his arrest, Diaz possessed 6.6 kilograms (15 pounds) of fentanyl, along with lesser quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and other controlled substances – all of which he intended to sell.

According to the plea agreement, Diaz admitted using the same Berkeley apartment to manufacture and store significant quantities of drugs for sale in the Tenderloin and other locations. Diaz also admitted he sold, or arranged the sale of, fentanyl and methamphetamine to an undercover officer of the San Francisco Police Department on four separate occasions between Sept. 16, 2022, and Oct. 5, 2022.

Diaz agreed to forfeit more than $50,000 in cash that officers seized on the night of his arrest, including nearly $42,000 found in Diaz’s bedroom, according to his plea agreement. Diaz admitted the funds were derived from drug proceeds.

Diaz and two co-defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury on January 5, 2023.

Diaz was charged in six of the eight counts alleged in the indictment:

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl

Possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl

Possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin,

Possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine

Possession with intent to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

Possession with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine

Diaz has been in custody since he was arrested on Nov. 16, 2022. Judge Breyer has scheduled Diaz’s sentencing hearing for Feb. 21, 2024.