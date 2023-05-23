SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested last week and a large cache of narcotics and a handgun were seized, according to the San Francisco Police Department on Twitter. The suspects were under surveillance in Oakland.

Upon arriving in San Francisco, they were arrested by officers from the SFPD Narcotics Unit, Tenderloin Station plainclothes officers and Drug Enforcement Agency agents, who served a search warrant.

A photo accompanying the tweet showed several bags of pills and powdered substances that appeared to be packaged for sale, along with a handgun and bullets, and a large roll of bills. A total of 1,095.7 grams of narcotics were seized along with the gun, police said.