Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two men are behind bars after a dispute in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood.

Police say a victim from Hayward got into a dispute last night with alleged drug dealers Jashon Lee Moore and Shawn Grigsby over money and drugs and carjacked him.

Officers were nearby and saw the suspects drive down 6th Street and arrested them without incident.