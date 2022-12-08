SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The St. Anthony Foundation is accepting clothing and new toy donations for the holiday season, according to a press release.

The foundation is accepting holiday food donations on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. It will also be accepting clothing and toy donations at that time and all week, Monday-Friday, from 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

The drop off is at 121 Golden Gate Avenue in the Tenderloin.

St. Anthony’s has prepared a donation list. It is accepting new or like new:

Tops, bottoms and dresses

Shoes and socks

Coats and jackets

Undergarments

Hats, gloves and scarves

Backpacks, purses and totes

Belts

Rain gear and umbrellas

Towels and sheets

Bedding and pillows

Blankets and sleeping bags

Luggage and duffel bags

It is also accepting new only:

Personal hygiene items

Cosmetics

Menstrual products

Diapers, for both adults and children

It is NOT accepting

Houseware

Furniture

Tents

Medical equipment

Crutches or wheelchairs

Car seats and strollers

Computers and electronics

Books and magazines

Knickkacks

Dirty, stained or torn items

Used children’s toys

Sports equipment

Bicycles

People can also donate money but making a check out to St. Anthony Foundation, tax ID No. 94-1513140.

There is also a virtual Christmas donation drive where people can buy items online here.

“Your gift to our virtual Christmas Donation Drive is important,” the foundation stated. “Dining Room expenses have increased dramatically due to rising food prices and less donated food. Clothing donations have decreased as well, so your donation is more meaningful than ever.”