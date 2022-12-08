SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The St. Anthony Foundation is accepting clothing and new toy donations for the holiday season, according to a press release.
The foundation is accepting holiday food donations on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. It will also be accepting clothing and toy donations at that time and all week, Monday-Friday, from 2 p.m.-4 p.m.
The drop off is at 121 Golden Gate Avenue in the Tenderloin.
St. Anthony’s has prepared a donation list. It is accepting new or like new:
- Tops, bottoms and dresses
- Shoes and socks
- Coats and jackets
- Undergarments
- Hats, gloves and scarves
- Backpacks, purses and totes
- Belts
- Rain gear and umbrellas
- Towels and sheets
- Bedding and pillows
- Blankets and sleeping bags
- Luggage and duffel bags
It is also accepting new only:
- Personal hygiene items
- Cosmetics
- Menstrual products
- Diapers, for both adults and children
It is NOT accepting
- Houseware
- Furniture
- Tents
- Medical equipment
- Crutches or wheelchairs
- Car seats and strollers
- Computers and electronics
- Books and magazines
- Knickkacks
- Dirty, stained or torn items
- Used children’s toys
- Sports equipment
- Bicycles
People can also donate money but making a check out to St. Anthony Foundation, tax ID No. 94-1513140.
There is also a virtual Christmas donation drive where people can buy items online here.
“Your gift to our virtual Christmas Donation Drive is important,” the foundation stated. “Dining Room expenses have increased dramatically due to rising food prices and less donated food. Clothing donations have decreased as well, so your donation is more meaningful than ever.”